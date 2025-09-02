Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Nebius Group N.V has underperformed by -5.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBIS rose by 146.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.96 to $14.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.24% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) recommending Buy. A report published by Arete on June 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NBIS. Northland Capital also rated NBIS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 06, 2025. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on February 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $50. BWS Financial resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for NBIS, as published in its report on February 24, 2025. BWS Financial’s report from January 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $51 for NBIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 322.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Nebius Group N.V’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NBIS is registering an average volume of 13.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a loss of -0.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $89.40, showing growth from the present price of $68.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nebius Group N.V Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.