MP Materials Corporation (MP) deserves closer scrutiny

While MP Materials Corporation has underperformed by -3.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MP rose by 356.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $82.50 to $12.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 127.92% in the last 200 days.

On August 01, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP) to Buy. Jefferies also Downgraded MP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 07, 2025. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for MP, as published in its report on September 27, 2024. BMO Capital Markets’s report from July 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16.50 for MP shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of MP Materials Corporation (MP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of MP Materials Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 16.24M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.19%, with a gain of 4.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.00, showing growth from the present price of $71.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MP Materials Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.