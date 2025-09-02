MOBX stock’s current quarter earnings estimates: What analysts predict?

Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 10.20% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.3. Its current price is -47.35% under its 52-week high of $2.47 and 136.01% more than its 52-week low of $0.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.33% below the high and +70.23% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MOBX’s SMA-200 is $0.9881.

Additionally, it is important to take into account MOBX stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 6.48 for the last tewlve months.MOBX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 163.78, resulting in an 296.58 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX): Earnings History

Mobix Labs Inc (NASDAQ: MOBX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 32.97% of shares. A total of 26 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.80% of its stock and 26.56% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 493.0 shares that make 0.99% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.64 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 149.19 shares of MOBX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.30%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.19 million.

An overview of Mobix Labs Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mobix Labs Inc (MOBX) traded 889,628 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9338 and price change of +0.5002. With the moving average of $0.8889 and a price change of +0.6069, about 649,097 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MOBX’s 100-day average volume is 408,049 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8131 and a price change of +0.5760.