Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Mind Medicine Inc has underperformed by -9.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD rose by 27.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.02 to $4.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.06% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MNMD. Chardan Capital Markets also rated MNMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. Leerink Partners Initiated an Outperform rating on October 14, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. ROTH MKM initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MNMD, as published in its report on July 24, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from May 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for MNMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)

One of the most important indicators of Mind Medicine Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MNMD is recording 1.21M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.76%, with a loss of -12.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.