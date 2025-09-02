Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) stock on the rise: An overview

While Jack In The Box, Inc has overperformed by 2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JACK fell by -53.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.42 to $16.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.32% in the last 200 days.

On June 20, 2025, Stifel Downgraded Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) to Hold. A report published by Truist on May 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for JACK. Northcoast also Downgraded JACK shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 19, 2025. Wedbush February 21, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for JACK, as published in its report on February 21, 2025. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK)

With JACK’s current dividend of $1.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Jack In The Box, Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JACK has an average volume of 988.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a gain of 3.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.94, showing growth from the present price of $19.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JACK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jack In The Box, Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 128.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.