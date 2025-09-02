It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)

While Vital Energy Inc has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTLE fell by -42.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.33 to $12.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.82% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Vital Energy Inc (NYSE: VTLE) to Underperform. A report published by Citigroup on April 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VTLE. Siebert Williams Shank also Downgraded VTLE shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 05, 2025. KeyBanc Capital Markets August 16, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for VTLE, as published in its report on August 16, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from July 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for VTLE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Vital Energy Inc (VTLE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.81%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Vital Energy Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VTLE has an average volume of 1.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.97%, with a gain of 12.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.88, showing growth from the present price of $17.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTLE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vital Energy Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.