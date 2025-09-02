Is Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) a good investment opportunity?

While Piedmont Lithium Inc has underperformed by -8.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLL fell by -17.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.44 to $5.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.62% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2024, Macquarie Upgraded Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH MKM on November 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLL. JP Morgan also Downgraded PLL shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 21, 2024. Macquarie August 12, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLL, as published in its report on August 12, 2024. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Piedmont Lithium Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PLL is recording an average volume of 445.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.84%, with a loss of -21.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Piedmont Lithium Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 146.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.