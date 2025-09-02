Subscribe
Companies
1 min.Read

Is Liminatus Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIMN) stock a better investment at this time?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

Currently, Liminatus Pharma Inc’s (LIMN) stock is trading at $2.87, marking a gain of 5.77% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -91.48% below its 52-week high of $33.66 and 13.29% above its 52-week low of $2.53. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -53.07% below the high and +17.00% above the low.

How does Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN): Earnings History

Liminatus Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIMN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 79.47% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.76% of its stock and 3.68% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 73.42 shares that make 0.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.21 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 23.75 shares of LIMN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.09%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 67930.0.

An overview of Liminatus Pharma Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Liminatus Pharma Inc (LIMN) traded 2,352,358 shares per day, with a moving average of $3.79 and price change of -2.13. With the moving average of $6.92 and a price change of -11.47, about 1,426,419 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.

Hot this week

Industry

How is NFE’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, New Fortress Energy Inc's...
Finance

What will the future hold for Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX:UUU) stock?

0
Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Is the Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Is Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Cardlytics Inc's (CDLX) stock is trading at $1.01,...
Industry

A review of ALLR’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc's (ALLR)...

Topics

Industry

How is NFE’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, New Fortress Energy Inc's...
Finance

What will the future hold for Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX:UUU) stock?

0
Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Is the Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Is Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Cardlytics Inc's (CDLX) stock is trading at $1.01,...
Industry

A review of ALLR’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc's (ALLR)...
Finance

IFRX’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
InflaRx N.V (IFRX)'s stock is trading at $1.7 at...
Companies

A closer look at Figma Inc’s (FIG) current quarter earnings projections

0
Figma Inc (FIG)'s stock has witnessed a price declined...
Market

Will Tron Inc (TRON) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Tron Inc's (TRON) stock is trading at $4.16,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A review of BTOG’s current quarter earnings predictions
Next article
Watch this stock’s price performance: Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

How is NFE’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, New Fortress Energy Inc's...

What will the future hold for Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX:UUU) stock?

0
Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU)'s stock is trading at...

Is the Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Is Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Cardlytics Inc's (CDLX) stock is trading at $1.01,...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.