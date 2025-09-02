Is it possible to buy Absci Corp(ABSI) shares at a good price now?

While Absci Corp has underperformed by -3.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABSI fell by -8.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.33 to $2.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Absci Corp (NASDAQ: ABSI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Needham on January 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ABSI. Guggenheim also rated ABSI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 02, 2024. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on July 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $7. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for ABSI, as published in its report on March 14, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from December 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for ABSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Absci Corp (ABSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -53.31%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Absci Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ABSI is recording an average volume of 4.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.43%, with a loss of -9.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.82, showing growth from the present price of $2.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Absci Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.