Is Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVAH rose by 75.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.01 to $3.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.18% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, UBS Upgraded Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on August 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AVAH. Jefferies also Upgraded AVAH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2025. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on July 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $5.50. JP Morgan December 13, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for AVAH, as published in its report on December 13, 2023. UBS’s report from November 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $1.50 for AVAH shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.75%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AVAH is recording 945.81K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.93%, with a gain of 7.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.56, showing decline from the present price of $8.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVAH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc Shares?

The Medical Care Facilities market is dominated by Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH) based in the USA. When comparing Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 106.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 81.87%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 78.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.