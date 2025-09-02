Is Applovin Corp (APP) a threat to investors?

While Applovin Corp has underperformed by -1.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APP rose by 47.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $525.15 to $82.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.13% in the last 200 days.

On July 08, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for APP. FBN Securities also rated APP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $385 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2025. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on January 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $375. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for APP, as published in its report on November 20, 2024. Daiwa Securities’s report from November 08, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $280 for APP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Applovin Corp (APP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Applovin Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 240.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and APP has an average volume of 5.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.57%, with a gain of 8.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $511.52, showing growth from the present price of $478.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applovin Corp Shares?

Advertising Agencies giant Applovin Corp (APP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Applovin Corp shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 71.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 133.99%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.