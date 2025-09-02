INDI underperforms with a -4.03 decrease in share price

While Indie Semiconductor Inc has underperformed by -4.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDI rose by 11.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.57 to $1.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.22% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2025, UBS started tracking Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 23, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INDI. CJS Securities also rated INDI shares as ‘Market Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 01, 2023. B. Riley Securities February 14, 2023d the rating to Buy on February 14, 2023, and set its price target from $10 to $13. B. Riley Securities June 15, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for INDI, as published in its report on June 15, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from May 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $17 for INDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INDI is registering an average volume of 4.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a loss of -1.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.17, showing growth from the present price of $4.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Indie Semiconductor Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.