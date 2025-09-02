How should investors view Calumet Inc (CLMT)?

While Calumet Inc has underperformed by -0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLMT fell by -25.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.29 to $7.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.41% in the last 200 days.

On May 13, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Calumet Inc (NASDAQ: CLMT) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on March 17, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CLMT. TD Cowen also Downgraded CLMT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2025. UBS February 04, 2025d the rating to Sell on February 04, 2025, and set its price target from $20.50 to $15. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CLMT, as published in its report on November 11, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from October 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $27 for CLMT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Calumet Inc (CLMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.45%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Calumet Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CLMT is recording an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.41%, with a gain of 2.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.05, showing growth from the present price of $16.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Calumet Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.