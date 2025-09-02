How does DFLI’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s (DFLI) stock is trading at $0.3, marking a gain of 3.32% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -94.88% below its 52-week high of $5.78 and 97.00% above its 52-week low of $0.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -27.86% below the high and +26.47% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DFLI’s SMA-200 is $1.4187.

How does Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI): Earnings History

If we examine Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.58, slashing the consensus of -$0.95. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.37, resulting in a 38.95% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.58 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.95. That was a difference of $0.37 and a surprise of 38.95%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.71 and -0.71 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.71 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -1.53 and also replicates 53.59% growth rate year over year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.15% of shares. A total of 26 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 7.90% of its stock and 8.33% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 16.88 shares that make 0.03% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4948.0.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 13.87 shares of DFLI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4064.0.

An overview of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) traded 24,316,768 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2859 and price change of +0.0302. With the moving average of $0.2543 and a price change of +0.0409, about 29,845,307 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DFLI’s 100-day average volume is 18,951,301 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3595 and a price change of -0.4076.