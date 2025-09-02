How did Vestis Corp (VSTS) fare last session?

While Vestis Corp has overperformed by 1.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSTS fell by -69.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.83 to $4.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.53% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) to Underweight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on August 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VSTS. Stifel May 03, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for VSTS, as published in its report on May 03, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from May 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $11 for VSTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Vestis Corp (VSTS)

VSTS currently pays a dividend of $0.11 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Vestis Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.37M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VSTS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a loss of -2.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.77, showing growth from the present price of $4.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vestis Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.