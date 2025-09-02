Subscribe
Hesai Group ADR (HSAI)’s results reveal risk

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Hesai Group ADR has underperformed by -3.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSAI rose by 86.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.94 to $3.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 51.68% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2025, UBS started tracking Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 28, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for HSAI. Jefferies also rated HSAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $29.30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2025. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Buy rating on March 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $35. Goldman January 14, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HSAI, as published in its report on January 14, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from January 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $15 for HSAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hesai Group ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HSAI is recording an average volume of 3.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.03%, with a gain of 10.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.30, showing growth from the present price of $25.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hesai Group ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Auto Parts sector, Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) is based in the China. When comparing Hesai Group ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 236.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 156.81%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

