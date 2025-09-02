Have you been able to find a good deal on Sabre Corp’s shares?

Within its last year performance, SABR fell by -50.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.63 to $1.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn Downgraded Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) to Neutral. A report published by Bernstein on August 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for SABR. Bernstein also Upgraded SABR shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2025. BofA Securities March 04, 2025d the rating to Buy on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $4.50 to $6.10. Cantor Fitzgerald January 07, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SABR, as published in its report on January 07, 2025. Bernstein’s report from November 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $3 for SABR shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.44%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sabre Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SABR is recording an average volume of 7.32M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.71, showing growth from the present price of $1.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SABR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sabre Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.