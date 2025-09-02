FLNC underperforms with a -4.52 decrease in share price

While Fluence Energy Inc has underperformed by -4.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNC fell by -53.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.00 to $3.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) to Reduce. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on July 23, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLNC. Mizuho also Downgraded FLNC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2025. HSBC Securities April 28, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FLNC, as published in its report on April 28, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from April 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $7 for FLNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fluence Energy Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLNC is recording 4.65M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.77%, with a loss of -1.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.47, showing growth from the present price of $7.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluence Energy Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.