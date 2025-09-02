Examining Omada Health Inc (OMDA) more closely is necessary

While Omada Health Inc has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMDA rose by 3.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.40 to $14.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.48% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Needham started tracking Omada Health Inc (NASDAQ: OMDA) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for OMDA. JP Morgan also rated OMDA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $29. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OMDA, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 01, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27 for OMDA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Omada Health Inc (OMDA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.92%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Omada Health Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OMDA is recording 845.08K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.65%, with a gain of 11.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.50, showing growth from the present price of $23.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMDA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omada Health Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.