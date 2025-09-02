Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Duolingo Inc has underperformed by -7.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DUOL fell by -8.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $544.93 to $202.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.41% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on August 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DUOL. Citizens JMP also reiterated DUOL shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, quoting a target price of $450 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 28, 2025. Argus Initiated an Buy rating on June 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $575. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for DUOL, as published in its report on April 23, 2025. Citizens JMP’s report from March 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $400 for DUOL shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Duolingo Inc (DUOL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Duolingo Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DUOL is registering an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a loss of -10.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $479.16, showing growth from the present price of $297.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DUOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Duolingo Inc Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Duolingo Inc (DUOL) is based in the USA. When comparing Duolingo Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 123.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 79.27%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.