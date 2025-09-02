Did Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN) perform well in the last session?

While Enliven Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELVN fell by -9.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.03 to $13.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.21% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Goldman started tracking Enliven Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ELVN) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on December 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ELVN. H.C. Wainwright also rated ELVN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2024. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on June 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $32. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ELVN, as published in its report on April 09, 2024. Jefferies’s report from March 29, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $27 for ELVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Enliven Therapeutics Inc (ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 32.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ELVN is registering an average volume of 522.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a loss of -2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.67, showing growth from the present price of $20.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enliven Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.