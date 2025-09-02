DeFi Development Corp (NASDAQ:DFDV) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

DeFi Development Corp (DFDV)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.77% from the previous close with its current price standing at $16.14. Its current price is -70.04% under its 52-week high of $53.88 and 3213.63% more than its 52-week low of $0.49. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -24.95% below the high and +27.41% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, DFDV’s SMA-200 is $9.46.

Additionally, it is important to take into account DFDV stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 96.52 for the last tewlve months.DFDV’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.53, resulting in an 111.03 price to cash per share for the period.

How does DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

DeFi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in DeFi Development Corp (DFDV). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.53% of shares. A total of 32 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.07% of its stock and 12.18% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 237.0 shares that make 1.13% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3.84 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 128.4 shares of DFDV, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.61%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.08 million.

An overview of DeFi Development Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) traded 3,417,764 shares per day, with a moving average of $16.54 and price change of +1.05. With the moving average of $19.29 and a price change of -8.49, about 2,752,198 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, DFDV’s 100-day average volume is 2,853,347 shares, alongside a moving average of $18.14 and a price change of +11.70.