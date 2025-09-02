CorMedix Inc (CRMD)’s results reveal risk

While CorMedix Inc has overperformed by 3.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRMD rose by 83.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.43 to $5.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.45% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ: CRMD) recommending Buy. A report published by D. Boral Capital on June 30, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CRMD. Leerink Partners also rated CRMD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. D. Boral Capital Initiated an Buy rating on January 13, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. Rodman & Renshaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRMD, as published in its report on August 26, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from August 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CRMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CorMedix Inc (CRMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4829.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CorMedix Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRMD is recording an average volume of 2.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a gain of 8.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.17, showing growth from the present price of $14.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CorMedix Inc Shares?

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing CorMedix Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 212.26%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.