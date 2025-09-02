CASK’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK)’s stock is trading at $0.42 at the moment marking a fall of -2.00% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -89.59% less than their 52-week high of $4.00, and 56.70% over their 52-week low of $0.27. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -47.26% below the high and +6.83% above the low.

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK): Earnings History

Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (NASDAQ: CASK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.97% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.25% of its stock and 1.27% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 13.59 shares that make 0.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 5591.0.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 6.54 shares of CASK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.02%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2692.0.

An overview of Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Heritage Distilling Holding Co. Inc (CASK) traded 3,197,871 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5057 and price change of -0.1277. With the moving average of $0.4840 and a price change of -0.0490, about 3,305,986 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CASK’s 100-day average volume is 1,926,709 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5172 and a price change of -0.0787.