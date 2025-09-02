Can you still get a good price for Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Shares at this point?

While Backblaze Inc has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLZE rose by 38.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.65 to $3.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 40.96% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Citizens JMP started tracking Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Needham on March 11, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BLZE. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on December 06, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BLZE, as published in its report on December 06, 2021. Lake Street’s report from December 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for BLZE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of Backblaze Inc (BLZE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.02%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Backblaze Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BLZE is recording an average volume of 464.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a gain of 1.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.30, showing growth from the present price of $8.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLZE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Backblaze Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.