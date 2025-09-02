Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Can you now get a good deal on Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s shares?

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR has underperformed by -1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUPV fell by -47.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.49 to $6.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.80% in the last 200 days.

On December 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on December 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SUPV. BofA Securities also Upgraded SUPV shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2024. Citigroup September 19, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for SUPV, as published in its report on September 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SUPV is recording an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.67%, with a loss of -13.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUPV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR Shares?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) is based in the Argentina and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -38.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Hot this week

Finance

What Are the Chances of B2gold Corp (BTG) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
B2gold Corp (BTG)'s stock is trading at $4.03 at...
Companies

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at APA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APA) Sentiment Analysis

0
APA Corporation (APA)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Market

What is going on with James Hardie Industries plc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, James Hardie Industries plc's (JHX) stock is trading...
Industry

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)

0
In the current trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc's (CELH)...
Finance

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ): It’s all about numbers this morning

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock is trading at $76.07 at...

Topics

Finance

What Are the Chances of B2gold Corp (BTG) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
B2gold Corp (BTG)'s stock is trading at $4.03 at...
Companies

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at APA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APA) Sentiment Analysis

0
APA Corporation (APA)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Market

What is going on with James Hardie Industries plc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, James Hardie Industries plc's (JHX) stock is trading...
Industry

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)

0
In the current trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc's (CELH)...
Finance

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ): It’s all about numbers this morning

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock is trading at $76.07 at...
Companies

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc's (CWAN) stock is trading...
Industry

Today’s watch list includes Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock

0
In the current trading session, Datadog Inc's (DDOG) stock...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Is Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) a threat to investors?
Next article
Is Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

What Are the Chances of B2gold Corp (BTG) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
B2gold Corp (BTG)'s stock is trading at $4.03 at...

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at APA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APA) Sentiment Analysis

0
APA Corporation (APA)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...

What is going on with James Hardie Industries plc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, James Hardie Industries plc's (JHX) stock is trading...

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)

0
In the current trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc's (CELH)...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.