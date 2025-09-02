Subscribe
Can you now get a good deal on Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s shares?

While Gorilla Technology Group Inc has overperformed by 3.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRRR fell by -8.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.15 to $2.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.00% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 290.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GRRR is recording an average volume of 2.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.92%, with a loss of -8.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.50, showing growth from the present price of $16.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gorilla Technology Group Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.