Can Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) meet market expectations this quarter?

Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -2.54% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.6. Its current price is -95.10% under its 52-week high of $12.19 and 314.00% more than its 52-week low of $0.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.28% below the high and +21.02% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NVNI’s SMA-200 is $1.1387.

Additionally, it is important to take into account NVNI stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.57 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 4.14.

How does Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI): Earnings History

If we examine Nvni Group Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of -$0.08. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.08. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Nvni Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NVNI) Ownership Details

Apr 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares Micro-Cap ETF holding total of 6.63 shares that make 0.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 3893.0.

An overview of Nvni Group Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nvni Group Ltd (NVNI) traded 3,512,867 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6050 and price change of -0.0349. With the moving average of $0.4810 and a price change of +0.2930, about 7,925,375 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NVNI’s 100-day average volume is 16,315,030 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4064 and a price change of +0.4197.