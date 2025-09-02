Breaking down ALTS’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, ALT5 Sigma Corp’s (ALTS) stock is trading at the price of $5.77, a fall of -26.78% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -47.30% less than its 52-week high of $10.95 and 272.02% better than its 52-week low of $1.55. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -39.45% below the high and +15.43% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ALTS’s SMA-200 is $5.91.

It is also essential to consider ALTS stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 31.54 for the last year.ALTS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 13.59, resulting in an 73.40 price to cash per share for the period.

How does ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ALT5 Sigma Corp (NASDAQ: ALTS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 11.13% of shares. A total of 31 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.97% of its stock and 16.85% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 388.98 shares that make 1.80% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.26 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 276.71 shares of ALTS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.28%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.61 million.

An overview of ALT5 Sigma Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ALT5 Sigma Corp (ALTS) traded 14,827,339 shares per day, with a moving average of $6.79 and price change of -0.90. With the moving average of $7.23 and a price change of -3.56, about 6,093,540 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ALTS’s 100-day average volume is 3,160,645 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.18 and a price change of +2.01.