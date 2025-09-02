Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Bitcoin Depot Inc has underperformed by -5.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTM rose by 123.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.88 to $0.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.21% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) to Outperform. A report published by Northland Capital on December 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for BTM.

Analysis of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bitcoin Depot Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BTM is registering an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.31%, with a loss of -4.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.38, showing growth from the present price of $3.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bitcoin Depot Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.