Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Avidity Biosciences Inc has underperformed by -4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNA rose by 60.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.00 to $21.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.66% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) recommending Buy. A report published by Bernstein on June 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RNA. Wolfe Research also rated RNA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on June 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $65. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RNA, as published in its report on March 13, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from March 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $72 for RNA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 88.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Avidity Biosciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.76% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RNA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.50%, with a gain of 0.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.00, showing growth from the present price of $46.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avidity Biosciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

