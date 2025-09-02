Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Atyr Pharma Inc has overperformed by 0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATYR rose by 48.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.29 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.41% in the last 200 days.

On February 18, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATYR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ATYR. Wells Fargo also rated ATYR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 04, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on September 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Oppenheimer July 05, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for ATYR, as published in its report on July 05, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ATYR shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Atyr Pharma Inc (ATYR)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Atyr Pharma Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATYR is recording an average volume of 4.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.35%, with a gain of 0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.15, showing growth from the present price of $5.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATYR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atyr Pharma Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.