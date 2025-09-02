AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) requires closer examination

While AST SpaceMobile Inc has underperformed by -0.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTS rose by 131.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.95 to $17.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.90% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, William Blair started tracking AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ASTS. Scotiabank also Downgraded ASTS shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $45.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 23, 2025. Roth Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ASTS, as published in its report on April 10, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from February 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ASTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AST SpaceMobile Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.86M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASTS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a gain of 3.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.99, showing growth from the present price of $48.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AST SpaceMobile Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.34% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.