Are Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA) shares a good deal now?

While Zeta Global Holdings Corp has overperformed by 0.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZETA rose by 9.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.20 to $10.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.27% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, Needham started tracking Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE: ZETA) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on December 11, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZETA. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on October 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $40. Barclays October 18, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for ZETA, as published in its report on October 18, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ZETA shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZETA has an average volume of 9.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a gain of 0.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.08, showing growth from the present price of $19.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zeta Global Holdings Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.