Are Oscar Health Inc’shares a good deal?

While Oscar Health Inc has underperformed by -3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSCR rose by 23.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.79 to $11.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.86% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on July 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for OSCR. Piper Sandler also Downgraded OSCR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2025. Barclays initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for OSCR, as published in its report on July 02, 2025. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.04%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oscar Health Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OSCR has an average volume of 26.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.68%, with a loss of -0.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing decline from the present price of $16.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oscar Health Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.93%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.