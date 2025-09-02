Are Celldex Therapeutics Inc’shares a good deal?

While Celldex Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLDX fell by -12.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.00 to $14.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.22% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CLDX) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CLDX. UBS also rated CLDX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 13, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on October 07, 2024, and assigned a price target of $70. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CLDX, as published in its report on September 30, 2024. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -70.78%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Celldex Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.17% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CLDX is recording an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a loss of -1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $55.62, showing growth from the present price of $22.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.