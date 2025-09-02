Subscribe
Finance
Are Accelerant Holdings’shares a good deal?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Accelerant Holdings has underperformed by -7.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARX fell by -24.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.18 to $20.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.21% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, William Blair started tracking Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on August 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for ARX. TD Cowen also rated ARX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on August 18, 2025, and assigned a price target of $33. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ARX, as published in its report on August 18, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from August 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $35 for ARX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARX is recording an average volume of 2.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.46%, with a loss of -33.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.25, showing growth from the present price of $20.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Accelerant Holdings Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.