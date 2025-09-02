Analyzing IXHL’s current quarter earnings projections

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -1.77% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.65. Its current price is -79.25% under its 52-week high of $3.12 and 709.19% more than its 52-week low of $0.08. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -29.08% below the high and +92.39% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, IXHL’s SMA-200 is $0.9813.

Additionally, it is important to take into account IXHL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 606.57 for the last tewlve months.IXHL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.56, resulting in an 7.48 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 1 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.29 and -0.29 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.29 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.39 and also replicates 25.64% growth rate year over year.

Incannex Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: IXHL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 26.14% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 10.42% of its stock and 14.11% of its float.

Jul 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holding total of 419.19 shares that make 0.23% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.27 million.

The securities firm Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 7.84 shares of IXHL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5077.0.

An overview of Incannex Healthcare Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Incannex Healthcare Inc (IXHL) traded 134,989,969 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.4992 and price change of +0.2098. With the moving average of $0.4963 and a price change of +0.4354, about 147,259,656 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, IXHL’s 100-day average volume is 108,852,688 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4017 and a price change of -0.1846.