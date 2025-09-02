Subscribe
AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)’s stock performance: a year in review

While AMN Healthcare Services Inc has overperformed by 3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMN fell by -13.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.00 to $14.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.05% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2024, William Blair Downgraded AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on October 07, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for AMN. JMP Securities also rated AMN shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2023. Jefferies November 03, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AMN, as published in its report on November 03, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from August 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $104 for AMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AMN Healthcare Services Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMN is recording an average volume of 829.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a gain of 0.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.29, showing decline from the present price of $20.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMN Healthcare Services Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Industry

How is NFE’s stock performing after recent trades?

0
In the current trading session, New Fortress Energy Inc's...
Finance

What will the future hold for Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX:UUU) stock?

0
Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU)'s stock is trading at...
Companies

Is the Paramount Skydance Corp (NASDAQ:PSKY) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Paramount Skydance Corp (PSKY)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Is Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Cardlytics Inc's (CDLX) stock is trading at $1.01,...
Industry

A review of ALLR’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc's (ALLR)...

