A year in review: Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)’s performance in the last year

While Uranium Energy Corp has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UEC rose by 59.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.03 to $3.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 55.57% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Goldman started tracking Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on June 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for UEC. National Bank Financial Initiated an Outperform rating on February 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $10. TD Securities initiated its ‘Speculative Buy’ rating for UEC, as published in its report on September 13, 2023. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Uranium Energy Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UEC is recording an average volume of 13.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a gain of 1.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.55, showing decline from the present price of $10.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Uranium Energy Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.