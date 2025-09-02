Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

A year in review: Geron Corp (GERN)'s performance in the last year

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Geron Corp has underperformed by -2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GERN fell by -60.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.82 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.16% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) recommending Sell. A report published by Scotiabank on May 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for GERN. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded GERN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 27, 2025. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GERN, as published in its report on November 05, 2024. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Geron Corp (GERN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5459.64%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Geron Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GERN is recording an average volume of 10.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.78%, with a loss of -4.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.62, showing growth from the present price of $1.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Geron Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

