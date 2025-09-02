A stock that deserves closer examination: Erasca Inc (ERAS)

Within its last year performance, ERAS fell by -37.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.31 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Raymond James on March 26, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ERAS. Jefferies also rated ERAS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2024. CapitalOne Initiated an Overweight rating on March 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8. BofA Securities January 05, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ERAS, as published in its report on January 05, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from October 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ERAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Erasca Inc (ERAS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Erasca Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.10M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ERAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a loss of -1.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.86, showing growth from the present price of $1.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Erasca Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.