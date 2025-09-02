Subscribe
Market
A look at SKBL’s current quarter earnings estimates

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

In the current trading session, Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s (SKBL) stock is trading at the price of $1.02, a fall of -2.72% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -92.83% less than its 52-week high of $14.25 and 140.39% better than its 52-week low of $0.42. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.58% below the high and +135.58% above the low.

It is also essential to consider SKBL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 5.23 for the last year.SKBL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 27.95, resulting in an 343.08 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL): Earnings History

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: SKBL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 66.66% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.32% of its stock and 3.94% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holding total of 16.79 shares that make 0.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 17175.0.

An overview of Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd (SKBL) traded 6,208,210 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5948 and price change of +0.4020. With the moving average of $3.0419 and a price change of -11.3690, about 4,053,078 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SKBL’s 100-day average volume is 2,406,871 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.2976 and a price change of -11.2190.

