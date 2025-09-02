A closer look at Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) is warranted

While Westrock Coffee Company has underperformed by -1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEST fell by -15.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.83 to $5.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.96% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) to Outperform. A report published by Truist on October 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WEST. Craig Hallum also rated WEST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on May 10, 2024, but set its price target from $13 to $14. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for WEST, as published in its report on February 16, 2024. Stifel’s report from April 14, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $14 for WEST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Westrock Coffee Company (WEST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Westrock Coffee Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WEST is recording 396.53K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a loss of -16.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.80, showing growth from the present price of $5.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Westrock Coffee Company Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.