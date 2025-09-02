A closer look at Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)’s stock price trends

While Olaplex Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLPX fell by -17.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.77 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.33% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) to Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on August 07, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for OLPX. Piper Sandler also Upgraded OLPX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 19, 2024. Piper Sandler August 25, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for OLPX, as published in its report on August 25, 2023. Canaccord Genuity’s report from August 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $3 for OLPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Olaplex Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLPX is recording an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.97%, with a gain of 2.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.06, showing growth from the present price of $1.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olaplex Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.