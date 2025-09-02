Subscribe
A closer look at Figma Inc’s (FIG) current quarter earnings projections

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

Figma Inc (FIG)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -5.50% from the previous close with its current price standing at $66.42. Its current price is -53.53% under its 52-week high of $142.92 and -0.87% more than its 52-week low of $67.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -41.60% below the high and +0.35% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account FIG stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 39.43 for the last tewlve months.FIG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 31.10, resulting in an 21.00 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Figma Inc (FIG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 10 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.40 in simple terms.

Figma Inc (FIG): Earnings History

If we examine Figma Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, slashing the consensus of $0.21. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.27, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.23 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.21. That was a difference of $0.27 and a surprise of 0.

Figma Inc (NYSE: FIG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Figma Inc (FIG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 50.83% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 50.28% of its stock and 102.26% of its float.

An overview of Figma Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Figma Inc (FIG) traded 8,360,031 shares per day, with a moving average of $76.08 and price change of -21.86.

