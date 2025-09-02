A closer look at Critical Metals Corp’s (CRML) current quarter earnings projections

Critical Metals Corp (CRML)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -6.54% from the previous close with its current price standing at $5.79. Its current price is -41.46% under its 52-week high of $9.89 and 370.73% more than its 52-week low of $1.23. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.66% below the high and +68.75% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CRML’s SMA-200 is $4.07.

How does Critical Metals Corp (CRML) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Critical Metals Corp (CRML): Earnings History

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Critical Metals Corp (CRML). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 65.23% of shares. A total of 104 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.31% of its stock and 32.53% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF holding total of 738.99 shares that make 0.75% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 4.24 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 179.1 shares of CRML, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.18%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.03 million.

An overview of Critical Metals Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Critical Metals Corp (CRML) traded 6,173,800 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.59 and price change of +2.19. With the moving average of $4.37 and a price change of +3.45, about 5,971,666 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CRML’s 100-day average volume is 4,966,392 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.04 and a price change of +4.42.