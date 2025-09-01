Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. ADR (XIN) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. ADR has overperformed by 17.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XIN fell by -23.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.05 to $1.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.68% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2010, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. ADR (NYSE: XIN) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Roth Capital on November 10, 2009, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for XIN. Roth Capital also Downgraded XIN shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 30, 2009. Roth Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 26, 2008, but set its price target from $6 to $3.50. Brean Murray initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for XIN, as published in its report on September 19, 2008. Roth Capital’s report from September 03, 2008 suggests a price prediction of $9 for XIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. ADR (XIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and XIN is registering an average volume of 25.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.86%, with a gain of 7.49% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.