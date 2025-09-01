What was EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP)’s performance in the last session?

While EDAP TMS S.A. ADR has overperformed by 24.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDAP rose by 2.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.77 to $1.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.14% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (NASDAQ: EDAP) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on April 04, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EDAP. Jefferies also rated EDAP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on April 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. B. Riley FBR initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EDAP, as published in its report on April 15, 2020. Northland Capital’s report from July 28, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for EDAP shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of EDAP TMS S.A. ADR (EDAP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.35%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

EDAP TMS S.A. ADR’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EDAP is registering an average volume of 67.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.45%, with a gain of 67.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDAP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EDAP TMS S.A. ADR Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.