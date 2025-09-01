What technical indicators reveal about CNTX stock

While Context Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTX fell by -20.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.59 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.19% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2025, William Blair started tracking Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) recommending Outperform. A report published by JMP Securities on January 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for CNTX. D. Boral Capital also rated CNTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 25, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on May 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $4.50.

Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNTX is registering an average volume of 255.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a loss of -5.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.20, showing growth from the present price of $0.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Context Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.